COVID-19 policies approved

The Oregon School Board approved two COVID-19 related policies at its Monday, Aug. 10 meeting, covering work restrictions, monitoring for symptoms, guidelines for students and protective measures.

“This is a fairly flexible policy that allows for changes to be implemented as things develop and we learn more,” board member Ahna Bizjak said.

District legal counsel Jina Jonen said the policies are taken from a template provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County that is being used by other districts in the county. She said the written procedures are required by the county, and will soon be available on the district website.

The district will hold a mandatory training session for staff on Wednesday, Aug. 26.