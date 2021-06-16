What inspired you to get into education?
I wasn’t so much “inspired” to get into education. I started working at OSD in October of 1998 when my daughter was in kindergarten and my son was in 1st grade — both at PVE. My husband saw an ad in the Oregon Observer for an opening in Food Service.
What was your path to the Oregon School District and why did you decide to come here?
We moved to Oregon in 1991 after my husband started a job in Madison with the State.
What were the most challenging/satisfying parts about your job?
Both satisfying and challenging, this last year was spent mostly out of food service. I was a bus supervisor with John, Dave, and Gary — reconnecting with students on the bus. I was also a custodian at NKE with Mark and Kevin.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
Taking my daughter to work day. My 40 birthday when my co-workers decorated the kitchen in black balloons. Being a crossing guard and election worker and having PVE students recognize me outside of school.
What will you miss the most/least about your job?
I will miss the people the most — the younger and older and all the friends I’ve made in Food Service over the years.
Why are you retiring now and what are your future plans?
My husband had planned to retire this year, so we’re doing it together --we’re planning to snowbird in Arizona and travel internationally. We’ve been to London, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Our next trip looks like an African safari.