So far, the Oregon School District has had only six staff members test positive for COVID-19.
But what’s been even more problematic is a shortage of educators who are in quarantine.
Speaking at the Monday, Oct. 12, school board meeting, district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said 35 staff members have been in quarantine – including 15 currently – since the school year began Sept. 1. She said through contact tracing, district and public health officials have determined the “vast majority” of the cases originated outside of schools.
While that’s a silver lining for the district, it still means the staff members cannot be in the schools, and Bergstrom said it’s become a constant problem for administrators to solve.
“There are sometimes a lot of positions within schools that are going without coverage,” she said. “People from all over are doing everything they can to help when we find out a school is going to be short … what they can do to cover it.
“We are working hard to ensure we have enough staff at every single building, not only to provide a safe environment, but also that continuity of instruction,” Bergstrom added.
Bergstrom said finding substitute teachers has been a challenge, both for teachers in quarantine and those who are taking extra precautions due to non-COVID illnesses.
“We don’t have a lot of substitutes in the pool right now,” she said.
So far, one student has tested positive COVID-19, and 39 have been in quarantine (13 currently), though Bergstrom cautioned that student quarantine numbers are less certain, as it includes K-2 students and only students in other groups that the district is aware of. Only K-2 students have been able to return to in-person learning, which started on Oct. 5, as well as students in special education programs who have returned for instruction.
“When students are not in in-person instruction, public health isn’t required to let us know, so we don’t know how accurate that is,” she said.
The district has not had to quarantine a classroom yet, but it’s something the district “may need to at some point,” Bergstrom said.
“We are doing everything we can right now to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said. “We want to ensure continuity of instruction, in what they are experiencing.”
To keep up with positive COVID-19 tests within the district, school nurses and corporate counsel Jina Jonen have been busy with contact tracing, Bergstrom said.
“It’s a challenge,” she said. “It’s a really, really important process, because we are committed to ensuring now that our schools are open, we want to keep them open, and we want to be able to continue to open more grades.
“In order to do that, we have to make sure our procedures are really really strong, and we feel very confident about that right now,” Bergstrom added.
The district contact tracing metrics include being within 6 feet of a person for 15 minutes or more within 48 hours of the onset of illness, or direct physical contact.