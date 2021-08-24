COVID precautions, new spaces at OHS mark new school year

Oregon School District students will be returning to classrooms five days a week this fall, with the theme of “Back Together 2021-22.”
Still, remnants of the previous school year and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had on it will be evident.
The last time students were in school five days a week was in March 2020. Now, as students plan to return full-time on Wednesday, Sept. 1, they and their teachers will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. And yet, disruptions to education are still possible, particularly if there is an outbreak within the elementary school grades, where most students are not vaccinated.
The pandemic’s effects on the school year were many of our top stories to watch in the district last year, and with the pandemic still not over, they’ll take precedence in this year’s list, too, as the top two spots.
Continued COVID-19 mitigation is our No. 1 because it’ll be the most tangible difference students and families will experience.
No. 2 will be what we can bet all parents will be crossing their fingers not to experience – a classroom or school closure because of the pandemic. Students and staff who are universally masked don’t have to quarantine if they’re a close contact to someone who does test positive.
No. 3 is a new “blended learning hub” under construction at Oregon High School that should be ready for students sometime next month. It will allow a growing number of students in blended learning studies to work on online courses with staff available to help.
No. 4 is the continued improvement and expansion of the district’s school forest, located next to Forest Edge Elementary School in Fitchburg, where K-12 students will have a chance to explore the outdoors.
No. 5 is the district’s efforts this school year to come up with new graduation requirements later this school year, part of the “Portrait of a Graduate” project. The district will work with students, staff and community members on how best to update both graduate requirements as well as skills and characteristics desired for OHS grads.
1. COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Masks might as well be located in the school supply section of stores this year along with the colorful array of notebooks, binders and pencils.
OSD, as well as many of the other Dane County school districts, will require universal masking for all students and staff for the start of the year, regardless of vaccination status. Part of what drove that decision for many of Dane County’s public school districts is a requirement they’d need to follow if administrators didn’t opt for universal masking – if masking is optional, students are required to be quarantined if they’re considered a close contact to someone who tests positive; if masks are universal, then quarantining is not mandated by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The decision to universally require masks came as the district was looking to bring all students who want to be in-person back five days a week, and keep them in school with minimal disruptions; it was later overruled for the first part of the school year by an indoor mask mandate from PHMDC.
The district is planning to use a variety of mitigation strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19. That includes taking the “Panther Pledge” daily home health screening checklist, handwashing, sanitizing, and covering coughs/sneezes, physical distancing to the extent possible, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, contact tracing and COVID testing procedures.
2. Expecting the unexpected
School might look a little bit closer to normal than last year, but parents should still anticipate being flexible over illness-related closures of classrooms or schools.
While the district’s mask mandate and mitigation strategies are meant to keep students attending school in-person, the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of variants that studies have found to be more contagious might still result in disruption. This could especially be the case at the elementary school level, where only the very oldest fifth graders who would have had to start kindergarten a year after eligibility could be inoculated against COVID-19.
While we’re not hoping to predict any school closures this year, families should be prepared going into the new school year that they might need to make adjustments, just like they do for inclement weather.
3. New ‘Blended learning hub’ at OHS
Later this fall, Oregon High School will open a new “blended learning hub” – a space roughly equivalent to three classrooms, said principal Jim Pliner.
“We will have many students this year that are engaging in online learning in a blended fashion, so they'll be doing online content with the support of live teachers in this space,” he told the Observer last week. “It gives us the ability to be more adaptable and concentrate on supporting students' needs and to meet the academic rigor that a lot of our students are looking for.”
Pliner said after the construction timeline got delayed a bit, school officials are hoping it will be completed in October. He said it’s another way to help meet the needs of students.
“Forty percent of our building was engaged in blended and online learning in the course of last year, and we don't expect this year will be any different,” Pliner said. “It's going to be an area where students can work on a blended learning curriculum in a supervised and supported area.”
4. School forest expansion at Forest Edge
When OSD teachers want students of all grades to experience the variety of nature in forests and prairies, they won’t have to travel far.
Last summer, the district purchased three parcels of land adjacent to Forest Edge Elementary School in Fitchburg. The first two – 20.4 acres adjacent to the school – are being developed as a school forest. The other 1.7 acres includes an existing residence that will eventually be converted into an environmental learning station.
The first parcel was part of the 2016 referendum budget, and the second was covered by leftover contingency expenses from that referendum. Last week, district officials filled out paperwork with the state Department of Natural Resources to officially designate the area as a school forest.
Once the DNR reaches back out to the district, they will begin working on a forest management plan, OSD business director Andy Weiland wrote the Observer in an email Friday.
“It’s not difficult to imagine the hands-on learning experiences that can take place in a school forest that contains both old growth forest and prairie, and a natural water source,” superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said last year.
FES principal Kerri Modjeski said workers cleared out the old mink farms that were on the property, and cleared brush from the area.
“It looks like a beautiful backdrop to a Disney movie!” she wrote in an email to the Observer last week.
5. ‘Portrait of a Graduate’
What should a graduate of Oregon High School know and understand before receiving a diploma? The district will spend time this year trying to answer that question.
The Oregon School District will work with the community to come up with new graduation requirements later this school year to better define expectations for the district’s oldest students. In a video message on the district website, superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said the district is looking to define the “characteristics, attributes and skills we want our students to possess by the time they graduate from Oregon High School.”
“In other words, the Oregon School District “portrait of a graduate,” she said. “Given what we've experienced over the past 14 months, now is the time to take the next step forward in refining our graduation requirements and the qualities we want to assure our OSD graduates possess as they take the next step in their lives.
Bergstom said the end goal is to have a portrait of a graduate vision statement “which will result in an updated policy which outlines the requirements, skills and characteristics of our graduates.”
“This process will be done together with our community,” she said.
Board president Krista Flanagan said in the video message that following two focus group sessions over the summer break, the school board and administrative team are now in the design and development phase.
Early this fall, students and families will have a chance to weigh in on the work via surveys. School leadership teams, the community and district families will then have a final opportunity for feedback prior to the board finalizing the “Portrait of a Graduate” and the new graduation requirements,” she said.