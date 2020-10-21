As the number of active COVID-19 cases have ramped up in the Dane County area in the past few weeks, so has contact tracing of possible cases by Oregon School District staff.
To date, the district has investigated more than 100 cases, with human resources director Jina Jonen handling staff and school nurses contact tracing for(of?) students. The district also has a staff person from Public Health Madison and Dane County to assist, who consults with the agency and enforces its guidelines, said district communications director Erika Mundinger.
“The contact tracing process can be quite time-consuming,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “It requires many phone calls and personal discussions.”
The time spent on contract tracing has been increasing in recent weeks, Mundinger said, with 35 staff members and 39 students quarantined at some point this year due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Mundinger said the health and safety of our school community is a “top priority.”
“Keeping people at home who are not feeling well or have been exposed helps keep our school environment as safe as possible,” Mundinger said. “Our teachers and staff are doing a great job in helping students follow those protocols (and) we will continue to follow the contact tracing process as long as needed to keep our school community as healthy and safe as possible.”
When a case of COVID-19 is reported in the district, the person who tested positive (or a parent/guardian if it’s a student) is asked when the patient’s symptoms started or when they tested positive if they aren’t showing symptoms. The next step is talking about who they may have had close contact with at school. Mundinger said the district is then required to notify any close contacts with the person who tested positive that occurred at school or on the school bus.
PHMDC advises that close contacts must self-quarantine for at least 14 days after the last contact with the person and continue to monitor themselves for symptoms.
A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and PHMDC as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more starting from 48 hours before illness onset. If a person has no symptoms, that 48 hours then translates to the amount of time prior to the test.
Other types of direct physical contact with a positive COVID-19 case might include contact with respiratory fluids or secretions of a person who tested positive, living with someone who was diagnosed or having stayed overnight for at least one night with them.
District school nurse Raven Foulker encouraged families to continue taking preventative measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses by wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing.
“It is also important to use the daily symptom checklist and to keep students home if they have symptoms, are feeling ill, or have been exposed to COVID-19,” she wrote in an email to the Observer.