Public Health Madison and Dane County has moved up its timetable to vaccination school and child care workers, announcing plans to begin that process on Tuesday, March 9.
As recently as last week, county officials were cautioning vaccinations might not start for several weeks due to limited supplies. Since then, federal authorization of a third COVID-19 vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, and increased vaccine supply in Wisconsin moved up the timetable, PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a Thursday, March 4 news release.
“We are thrilled that we will be able to vaccinate school and childcare staff sooner,” she said. “This supply increase also means that other eligible groups will be able to get the vaccine sooner.”
The effort is a partnership between PHMDC and area healthcare providers, with the Alliant Energy Center serving as the vaccination site. PHMDC will receive at least 7,900 Johnson & Johnson doses prioritized for teachers and childcare staff, which is a one-shot regimen. According to the news release, the vaccine is “highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
“This will be very convenient for educators because they will not have to return for a second dose,” read the release.
Vaccination at Alliant Energy Center will run through the next week to quickly vaccinate school staff. According to the news release, vaccine allocation for the week of March 15 is not yet determined but will hopefully allow for all teachers, school staff and childcare providers to receive a vaccine by March 21.