Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.