‘Better late than never,’ as the saying goes.
That term was appropriate in the past few days, as Oregon School District administrators had to alter plans to start limited in-person schooling late last week after Dane County health officials ordered all grades 3-12 to start virtually. All district students will start online beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, though with the new county order, some students could start returning as soon as Monday, Sept. 14.
“Things got exciting Friday night,” Oregon School District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom told board members at their Monday, Aug. 24, meeting. “Now we know that it’s not exactly well timed (but) this is really what we have been asking for.”
The key piece of information from Public Health Madison and Dane County that school districts have been waiting on is what specific numbers, or metrics on COVID-19 cases are needed to return to various stages of in-person learning.
“That question that was never answered (before) – what should we be looking at to know whether this is safe?” she said. “Now we feel like we have something to rely upon as we safely bring our students back in.”
The order, issued Friday, Aug. 21, states that students in grades K-2 may have in-person pupil instruction, with social distancing and other health precautions. Schools serving K-2 students are not required to open for in-person instruction, and if open, must still offer virtual learning options for students.
The district had planned to allow K-4 students opportunities for in-person learning at the schools in small groups during the afternoon, but now students in grades 3-4 will have to do that virtually for now.
Bergstrom said while the order does have an impact on those plans, it doesn’t change the district’s long-term objectives.
“All students have the option to return to in person learning when it’s safe to do so,” she said. “Oregon online continues to be fully online, and the phased restart continues to phase in as.”
Bergstrom said around a quarter of the students – around 950 – will spend the first semester entirely online, with the remainder participating in the phased restart plans.
With Public Health Madison and Dane County last week releasing the metrics needed to allow county public schools to reopen, district officials can get a better idea of when some students can start coming back to school. Based on the guidelines, students in grades 3-5 might be able to return in October, district superintendent Leslie Begstrom told school board members Monday night.
“For grades 6-12 that plan is a little different, because we have to be down to a 14-day average of 19 cases or less for four weeks in a row,” she said, stating it might be another eight weeks before those grades can return.
“This is a continuing process,” she added.
Given the timing of the Aug. 21 county COVID-19 stats, grades K-2 students in the phased restart plan could return as soon as Monday, Sept. 14. Bergstrom said the plan would be to keep those students in “really small groups” for short sessions to get them used to physical distancing, hygiene and wearing masks.
“Once we are feeling confident they can do this well … we will increase in-person instruction,” she said.
In the meantime, staff continues training on teaching virtual learning, Bergstrom said, something that has been a point of emphasis all summer.
“Staff have been engaging in professional learning all summer long to be prepared for whatever the fall brings,” she said.
School board president Steve Zach said trying to prepare for the new school year amidst all the uncertainty has been a “tough process” for district administrators and staff, but it’s been a learning process for everyone.
“I hope we as a community keep that spirit of kindness and family going forward,” he said. “Hopefully we are able to integrate our students into school on an in-person basis, and do so in a way that is the most healthy and safe for all of us.”