Dane County will start a work group focused on supporting school districts with meeting student mental health needs.
The formation of the K-12 Emotional Wellness Work Group comes after Verona Area School District superintendent Dean Gorrell reached out to the county asking how districts could partner with them to address mental health needs of students and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The work group will comprise representatives from the Oregon School District and other Dane County school districts, including Madison Metropolitan, Verona and Mount Horeb school districts, as well as county executive Joe Parisi and staff from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
In a news conference held in front of the new Verona Area High School entrance, Parisi said the work group would start to convene in November to discuss ways to address student mental health, and partnerships necessary to make it happen.
“As we know all too well, COVID-19 has placed new stresses on children, young people and their families like never before,” he said. “So we’re going to do everything we can to keep young people and their families safe when it comes to COVID-19, but also work to support them.
“We know the next few months are going to be challenging,” he said during the news conference. “I look forward to next year at this time, when we’re on the other side of the worst of COVID-19, and hopefully this school will be full of young people and it’ll be back to normal,” Parisi added, gesturing toward the new high school.
Parisi said school districts don’t have the resources to manage student mental health by themselves, so partnering with the county to address those issues helps stretch limited budgets further. What the county will be able to help school districts with will depend on federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding, he said, but regardless of whether the federal government provides additional assistance, student mental health is a priority.
“But whether they come or not, we’re still going to do what we can to coordinate our response and make sure we provide as many services as possible,” he said.
The county’s “Building Bridges” initiative that seeks to build a countywide school-based mental health program currently serves 10 school districts, a news release stated. Each year, the county allocates $1 million for the program.
Gorrell said that in conversations with other area superintendents, they were ruminating over how they could support student mental health, knowing that the effects of partially or fully closing schools are not a one-dimensional issue. Responding to the pandemic requires district administration to consider the physical health of its students, he added, as well as their mental and emotional wellness.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said that they hear parents’ concerns about their children and their mental health, and said good mental health is a requirement for doing well in any academic situation.
“It’s important work – student emotional wellness is the foundation,” she said. “We understand how much this is impacting them, and we want to do everything we can to support our students.”