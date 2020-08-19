Forest Edge timeline

Nov. 6, 2018: Voters in the Oregon School District approved two referenda – $44.9 million for construction and $2.1 million for operations and maintenance – by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

June 6, 2019: Groundbreaking is held at 4848 Brassica Road.

September 2019: District hires Brooklyn Elementary principal and long-time OSD educator Kerri Modjeski as the school’s first principal.

December 2019: Forest Edge chosen as the name by student ballot

December 2019: School board approves new attendance boundaries after nine months, based on transportation safety/efficiency and keeping students in a zone for the closest school.

January 2020: Staff hiring process begins

August 2020: Staff begins move-in

Sept. 8, 2020: Virtual schooling begins