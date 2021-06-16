What inspired you to get into education?
I had some inspirational high school teachers. Mr. Young, Miss Farberg and Mr. Schicker made teaching look very rewarding. My original plan was to get a degree in Accounting and obtain my CPA. When it became clear that that was not going to make me happy I chose Business Education. I have never regretted my decision.
What was your path to the Oregon School District and why did you decide to come here?
My first five years of teaching were at the very small school district of DeSoto. I was the only teacher in my department and coached football and baseball. I loved the connections with students/community small school districts provide.
I then moved to the LaCrosse school district. During my five years in LaCrosse, I moved to different schools each year. I never felt connected. In 1994, my wife Cathy wanted to enroll in the Nurse Practitioner program at UW, so I applied to all the schools in the area. The Oregon School District was everything we were looking for.
What were the most challenging/satisfying parts about your job?
The most challenging part of my job was definitely the past 15 months due to COVID 19. Just when I started to feel comfortable in a new teaching environment, things would change. The most satisfying part of my job was working with amazing students, staff and community members.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The last year has been extremely challenging. The kids have been great and handled everything better than I could have expected.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
(It) was teaching, coaching and watching my children Drew (OHS Class of 2008), Alexa (OHS Class of 2013), Izaac (OHS Class of 2015) and Eli (OHS Class of 2021) grow from young children to adults. Living and working in the Oregon School District has been a gift that I will cherish forever.
What will you miss the most/least about your job?
I will miss working with students inside and outside the classroom the most.
Why are you retiring now, and what are your future plans?
The youngest of my children, Eli, will be graduating this year. I am a new grandfather. My son, Drew and Megan Nelson (Beers)-( OHS Class of 2008) recently blessed me with my first granddaughter. I am hoping to see her often. I am also ready to explore new challenges and travel once the world is ready for that. (I’m) taking a year to rest and relax. In the future, I hope to volunteer and travel.