While the Oregon School District’s annual meeting and public budget hearing was sparsely attended as usual, several dozen residents gathered outside to urge the district to hold more in-person learning. With one member speaking for the group, they said many students are suffering academically and emotionally from virtual learning, and want the district to provide in-person options.
The school board met in regular session after the budget hearing, and district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said district staff are continuing to prepare for a return to in-person learning Oct. 5, with K-2 students divided into morning and afternoon cohort groups running from 7:50-10:30 a.m. and 12:10-2:50 p.m. That is conditional on the average of new COVID-19 cases in the county, which have gone up significantly in the last month but have since started to slow back down.
With school reopening about the only item on the agenda, president Steve Zach started by “pulling rank” with a brief monologue describing the situation and its challenges.
“I don’t think it should go unnoticed that we just concluded an annual meeting in which we reviewed a budget in excess of $60 million and approved a tax levy of $31 million and there was not one question from our electorate about that,” he said. “And that’s probably the way it should be – the residents elect us and trust us to make wise decisions in who we hire to administer our funds and us to oversee those funds.”
The goal of the district, Zach said, remains getting all students back in school at such a time that it’s safe to do so, and he said he appreciated and expected district parents to be passionate about their childrens’ education.
“I hope that by people communicating with us, they know we’re listening and assessing and changing as circumstances change, and that’s how we’ve addressed the COVID-10 issue all along,” he said. “It’s a dynamic process, it’s not static. Where we’re at now is not where we intended to be or where we hope to be.”
Zach said the district cares for all 4,000-plus students, as well as its 600-plus employees, and the community.
“We have an obligation to our community and their health and safety, as well,” he said. “So the same trust and respect that district residents have with us for taxing and spending should still be there when we deal with them and their children.”
Parents’ concerns
Josh King, acting as a spokesperson for the group, said students are lacking the educational benefits of in-person learning and are suffering academically and emotionally.
He said some parents have moved their children out of the district or moved out of the district because of a lack of a face-to-face school option in Oregon.
“The use of smartphones and an online program distract from educational experience,” he said. “If you’ve ever been on a Zoom call with adults, you know the problem is real.”
King said perhaps most alarming is the “backslide of mental development that accompanies non in-person learning for our junior high and younger students.”
“In our town, we have parents reporting their children are prone to arguments,” he said. “The most recent Instagram incident as an example. In fact, they are regressing to a point requiring professional support.”
Student school board member Andrew Palmer, an Oregon High School senior, said he’s talked to students in a range of grades, and heard they are having troubles. He said students who live in rural areas are having internet problems, and others are playing video games during virtual class time.
“Their learning is suffering because they have no motivation, there’s no effort, there’s no reason for them to do it,” he said.
Palmer said students are also losing empathy for each other because they aren’t able to interact in person.
“We’re losing basic human decency toward each other; we have no reason to act like human beings,” he said. “There are students that are getting death threats, there are students that are getting told to kill themselves, because they don’t see these people anymore, they don’t have any consequences for what they say online.”
Restart plans still on
The district had been planning on offering in-person school for students in grades 4K-4, but in August, a Public Health Madison and Dane County order allowed only K-2 education, subject to change, based on COVID data. Around 25 percent of students are taking virtual-only classes this semester, with the rest staying in virtual learning until in-person classes are allowed.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said the district has sent out information to K-2 families on bus routes and safety procedures and policies for the planned restart next week.
“If we’re following public health, then we really should move and ensure that we’re getting our young ones as much in-person school as we can safely give them,” she said.
Bergstrom said district educators are doing their best to find the right mix of instruction.
“We’re dealing with hundreds of children with very different educational needs, so learning how to differentiate appropriately in this particular environment is part of our learning process, too,” she said. “We know we’re building students’ stamina for online learning, but we’re also extremely mindful that none of us want our kids in front of screen for hours upon hours.”
The district is also preparing for students in the phased restart in grades 3-5, which would be four days a week, broken into similar morning/afternoon cohort groups. The last group allowed by county health order would be students in grades 6-12.
“We’re really hoping the target dates for grades 3-5 is very soon,” Bergstrom said. “We know our students in grades 3 and 4 were looking forward to this.”