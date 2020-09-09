School will be back in session this week, and to help area families in need, the Oregon High School FFA is sponsoring a “Back to School” food drive for the Oregon Area Food Pantry.
People can bring food between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, to the pantry located at 107 N. Alpine Pkwy.
In Brooklyn, FFA members will drop off bags at peoples’ doors. People can put bags of food outside before 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and FFA members will pick them up and bring them to the pantry.
The pantry is accepting unexpired goods and non-perishable food items.
For information, visit oregonareafoodpantry.com.