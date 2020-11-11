When Oregon School District K-6 grade art teachers found out their order of student paint supplies would be delayed until February, there was some initial disappointment.
But that soon turned into action, as they adapted and quickly found a solution.
The educators “raided rooms for leftover paint supplies, cut up small scraps of cardboard and made more than 2,000 ‘paint palettes’ to be sent home in art kits for students next month,” according to a post on the district Facebook page. The paint can be reactivated with water and a brush.
“It has been a bit challenging with just not knowing what materials students may have at home,” PVE art teacher Kelly Seidel wrote in an email to the Observer last week. “So, being able to get these kits to the families will help all students K-6 have the materials they need to be successful!”