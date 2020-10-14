With K-2 students now in their second week back in classrooms, the next group that could join them is grades 3-5.
Based on recommended county metrics, the daily average of new COVID-19 cases must stay at 39 (per 100,000 residents) or less for a four-week span to bring students in grades 3-5 back, and 19 cases for grades 6-12.
As the current average of new daily cases this week sits at 150, it may be some time.
Still, the district wants to be ready to move to in-person learning for that group as soon as possible. The weekly schedule would mirror the K-2 students, with a morning session from 7:50-10:30 a.m. or an afternoon one from 12:10-2:50 p.m., four days a week, with Wednesdays all virtual.
Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said the district has sent out information for families of students in grades 3-5 to see which session they would prefer.
“We are committed to virtual learning only as long as we have to, and if we meet those metrics before the first semester, then we are ready to go,” she said. “We don’t want to wait around if we don’t have to.
“When we are close to meeting the metrics, we’ll be able to see that coming for a few weeks, so everybody will know this is coming,” she added.
Bergstrom said she’d like to see the district’s sixth-graders placed with the 3-5 students, schedule-wise, as they’re currently grouped with middle and high schoolers in the county’s metrics. With the addition of K-6 Forest Edge Elementary, the district’s sixth-graders are either there or at the grades 5-6 Rome Corners Intermediate School.
“That’s a piece we’re still discussing,” she said. “We would love them to be together with the 3-5.”
Bergstrom said it’s been a “huge relief to be able to see them in our schools and know we’re providing them with a safe environment, and some social interaction.”
“It’s not how it was before, but they are in school with their teachers, with other kids, and we are excited to be able to do that, and we feel as though we’re doing it safely,” she said.
Bergstrom noted that of the 16 public school districts in Dane County, six have K-2 in-person learning, with the rest all virtual.
“We are willing to push for in-person when public health is telling us it’s safe and allowable to do so,” she said. “We’re educators, this is what we’ve given our entire life to do,” she added. “But right now we are in a pandemic, and there are constraints and safety requirements that make school as we have been used to it difficult to impossible to do.”