While the switch to virtual education has been a main focus at the Oregon School District this year, several administrative changes have resulted in familiar faces in new roles.
With Leslie Bergstrom leaving her deputy superintendent role in July to succeed longtime district superintendent Brian Busler, Rome Corners Intermediate School principal Darci Jarstad-Krueger was hired to the new position of assistant director of curriculum. Succeeding her was former RCI associate principal Cyndi Olander.
When the district hired longtime Brooklyn Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski to lead the new Forest Edge Elementary School, she was succeeded by Anna Seidenstricker, a former BKE administrative intern.
Jarstad-Krueger, Olander and Seidenstricker talked to the Observer last month about their new roles and responsibilities, and how they’re managing it all during a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year.