Amid some conflicting data on the local spread of COVID-19, Oregon School District officials remain in a “wait and see” mode on increasing in-person learning and traditional milestone events for students.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom talked about the latest advice from the national Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at the Monday, Feb. 22 school board meeting.
She said the schools’ schedule – and what events it will hold, and the timing of them – will remain the same pending further advice. She added that there’s nothing in the CDC guidelines that would suggest the district needs to have stronger restrictions than what it does now but noted that things could change based on future trends and Public Health Madison and Dane County requirements or recommendations.
CDC guidelines consider Dane County a “high” transmission zone, with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past week. The county, however, is considered a “low” transmission zone in terms of percentage positive COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Bergstrom said when there is conflicting transmission data, CDC advises following the highest level of restriction, which causes some problems for the district due to some uncertainty in how the advice is worded. While CDC recommends middle and high school be virtual only during times when transmission rates are high, it also says schools can remain open “if the mitigation strategies are consistently implemented.”
Having the differing standards makes that decision making complicated, even though there’s been no evidence of COVID-19 transmission occurring within the district’s school buildings, Bergstrom told board members.
“(If) school policies requiring universal and correct use of masks and the monitoring of cases and school suggest limited transmission, then there is the ability to remain safely open, which thankfully, that is the case here,” she said.
When it comes to prom and graduation this spring at Oregon High School, Bergstrom said district officials are waiting as long as possible before making a decision, with hopes that COVID-19 numbers are low enough, or the potential that county gathering limitations are continuously loosened.
“It’s almost comical to think about a socially distanced prom,” she said.
Bergstrom said in the meantime, PHMDC has asked district superintendents to keep a running list of events they’d like to hold, and have been going back and forth on some possibilities.
“It’s been a nice exchange of what is possible and what isn’t,” she said. “And what might seem impossible now might not be in the beginning part of May. (We’ll) hold out a little bit longer, hoping that more opportunities open and we can have something for our students that’s a little closer to what they’ve always hoped it would be.”