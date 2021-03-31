Looking to reduce class sizes at Oregon Middle School and help students’ social-emotional learning, Oregon School District administrators are recommending adding three staff positions at the school for the fall.
It’s a sign of the expected surge of students from new developments as they move up from the elementary schools toward grades 7-8.
The proposal, outlined at the Monday, March 22, school board meeting by district legal counsel and human resources director Jina Jonen, would add a full-time combination art and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) teacher at OMS, one full time social worker for the middle school and another to work with K-6 students. Each position has a salary of $75,000.
Jonen said the district is comfortable with K-6 class sizes, but at OMS, several classes are estimated to be more than 30 students next year, when the district’s goal is 25 or fewer.
“This isn’t surprising to us, because we know when we started our planning that we probably met our limit at the middle school, and we’re at stage two in our referendum planning,” she said. We are really starting to see the crunch there.”
Jonen said adding the full-time art/STEAM teacher would allow the school to provide STEAM as a full-year course for seventh graders, and reduce class sizes for other STEAM and art courses.
The district is working on finding a source to fund full-time social worker positions at the middle school and K-6 grades for two years, and hopefully continue to find it through grant money and/or enrollment growth, she said.
“Looking at the Dane County Youth Survey data and the (OSD) Mental Health Committee’s work, we know that our students in grades 7-8 need increased support,” Jonen wrote in notes to the school board. “We also need to increase universal support for students in their social emotional learning and offer increased support for families.”
Administrators also outlined three potential full-time staff positions iit would need in the future – namely, a K-8 math interventionist, a K-6 bilingual educator and an equity coordinator. The salary of the math interventionist is $75,000, the bilingual educator $80,000 and the equity coordinator was not specified.
“We realize we don’t have the money right now for them, but we wanted to keep them on your radar because we know that they are significant needs for our students, and we will be continuing to work on a plan to fund the positions as we have more funding available,” Jonen said.
In notes prepared for the board, Jonen said the district is reorganizing its math intervention to spread beyond the traditional K-2 focus.
“Additionally, we do not have math intervention at OMS and our students need it,” she wrote.
Jonen said the number of students that require bilingual education continues to grow, and the new position would help meet that need. She said part of the district’s long-term planning is to have a staff person designated to coordinate efforts district-wide to ensure an equitable education experience for all students.
“We are closely monitoring other Dane County districts that are adding these positions to evaluate the model that will work best for our district,” she wrote.