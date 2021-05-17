Thomas E. “Tom” Waterman, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Villa at Middleton Village, after a seven-month battle with illness. He was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Richland Center, Wis., the son of the late Frank and Helen (Fry) Waterman.
Thomas was a U.S. Navy veteran, who served honorably in the Vietnam War as a radarman. He worked for Carnes and the University of Wisconsin, Division of University Housing.
As a child and young adult, Tom loved bringing home animals for pets, enjoyed racing his Chevrolet Bel Air 409 and boating on the river. He was a lifelong baseball fan and also enjoyed football, wrestling and playing cards and trivia with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Elaine (Venner) Waterman; daughter, Mickie (Matt) Krall; sons, James (Cheryl) Waterman and Anthony Waterman; grandchildren, Brooke, Paige, Everett and Hadley; sister, Carol (Dan) Dugan; brothers, Jim (Anita) Waterman and William (Pat) Waterman; five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service was held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral And Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial with military honors followed at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg.
Thank you to the staff at UW Hospital, Middleton Village and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
