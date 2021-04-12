Sally Mueller, 78, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., after courageously battling cancer for the fourth time. She was born in Cedarburg, the daughter of William and Evelyn (Olmsted) Ritter.
Sally graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1961 where she was active in the drum and bugle corps, cheerleading and as captain of her basketball team. In 1960 she was crowned queen of the Cedarburg Music Festival. Sally married her high school sweetheart on Oct. 31, 1964, in Cedarburg.
Sally went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and became an active member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She spent her college summers working as a counselor and director at Camp Wawbeek, an Easter Seals camp in Wisconsin Dells.
After graduating she began her professional career at UW Hospital. Soon after, she accepted a position at the Dean Clinic in Madison supervising the physical therapy department for many years. She played an integral role mentoring students and staff and had a positive impact on thousands of patients’ lives.
Sally’s positive inspiration carried over to all aspects of her life. Those who knew her well were familiar with “her lists.” Every day she woke up with a plan and a positive approach involving work and play and celebrating life. From her tireless hours weeding and landscaping at her condo association to her service on the church alter guild committee, Sally was involved and took charge.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved to decorate and entertain for every holiday and season. She loved to cook and could make a savory meal out of even the gamiest wild catch her grandsons brought home to her. She loved to play pickle ball, golf, fish and spend time on the Madison lakes or take family trips to Minocqua. After retirement, Sally and Tom enjoyed several winters in The Villages in central Florida and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe with close friends and family. Sally was an avid sports fan and enjoyed years of season tickets to the Badgers football and basketball games. She also attended any, and all, youth sporting events, music concerts, dance recitals, sports banquets and activities her kids and grandkids were ever involved in.
Sally is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom; her children, Jodie (Mark Slattery) Poe and Chad (Rebecca) Mueller; grandchildren, Piper, Christian, Lukas, Samuel, Payton, Marshall and Lydia; sister, Susan Mueller; brothers-in-law, Glenn Mueller (Bonnie), Dale Mueller (Mary Ellen) and Anthony Massaro; and nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Billie Massaro; and brother-in-law, James Mueller.
A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. (There will be a limit on how many may attend in person). The Rev. Michael Mueller and the Rev. Naomi Garber will officiate. Visitations will be held at the church on Friday, April 16 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. (There will be no attendance limit). A livestream of the service will be available on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. To view, visit Sally’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link.
Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or St. John’s Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
