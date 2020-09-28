Ruth Evelyn Boerth

Ruth Evelyn (Hayden) Boerth, age 87, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1932, the daughter of Arthur E. and Evelyn L. (Gruett) Hayden. Ruth grew up in Milwaukee and became a board certified Registered Nurse in 1954. Her nursing work took her to the polio wards, where she helped countless children. While working full time, she went to school and received her Bachelor of Nursing at The University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1958. After graduating from nursing school, she quit her job and took off on a month-long adventure to Europe with her sister and best friend.
It was her brother Jim who introduced Ruth to Clarence Boerth when he set them up to attend a dance in Milwaukee. They were married on June 23, 1962. After Clarence’s job as a traveling salesman took them to Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, they settled in Oregon, WI in 1966. While raising three children, she eventually went back to work as an RN in the field of obstetrics where she spent much of her career delivering babies. Her experience there came in handy when a neighbor in labor was headed by police car to the hospital. Ruth jumped in and delivered the baby in the back of the police car. The grateful mother gave her new daughter the middle name, Ruth. During the subsequent years, Ruth earned her Master’s in Nursing at UW-Madison in 1983 and became a nurse educator at Madison General Hospital.
Besides being an amazing mother and nurse, Ruth was an excellent seamstress, a gifted knitter, and an amazing cook and baker. She was an avid reader! She enjoyed playing card games and board games with her family and Saturday night bowling with her husband. She loved the yearly family vacation on a lake in the north woods of Wisconsin. After retirement from nursing, Ruth was active in the Oregon Senior Center and Women’s Club. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, making them her awesome chocolate chip cookies and spoiling them as only a grandmother can. She loved her “vacations” on Lake Waubesa babysitting the grand-dogs at daughter Tracy’s house. She had a keen mind, always wanting to learn new things. In fact, she was teaching herself calculus in her 80’s, just because she had never learned it.
Ruth is survived by her children, Susan Mielke, Tracy (Bob) Wiedholz, Tom (Julia) Boerth, and step-son, Jim (Sue) Boerth; grandchildren, Sam Mielke, Kayla, Ryan, and Ben Wiedholz, Peter, Erich, and Caroline Boerth, Kathy (Bill) Andersen, Cindy Boerth, and Stacey (Justin) Gohlke; five great-grandchildren, Abby, Charlie, and Maddy Andersen and Kayleigh and Gracelyn Gohlke. She is further survived by her brothers John (Phyllis) Hayden and Jim Hayden; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; sister, Margaret Hermann; brother-in-law, Harold Hermann; sister-in-law, Eunice Payne; and step-son, John Boerth.
At Ruth’s request, there will be no service. However, the family welcomes donations to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd. Janesville, WI 53546