Roger L. Lawry, age 90, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on Aug. 2, 1930, the son of Edwin and Alice (Olson) Lawry.
Roger married Jean F. Newton on Dec. 10, 1949, in Oregon. Roger graduated from Oregon High School in 1948 and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Roger worked for Fish Building Supply and Marling Lumber, retiring in 2013. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines and served during the Korean War. Roger was thrilled to be able to go on the Badger Honor Flight in April 2016.
Roger enjoyed sports, including fast-pitch softball, golfing, and bowling. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. Roger and Jean attended the Rose Bowl game in 2000. He enjoyed spending a week with his family and friends in Hayward each summer.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Gregg (Michelle) Lawry and Gary (Ronda) Lawry; daughters, LuAnn (Russ) Frautschy and Laura (Seth) Schoonover; grandsons, Lexy (Paige), Levi (Jordan), Tyler (Lauren), Travis, Brendan, Trent and Josh; granddaughters, Rachael and Katelyn (Ryan); three great-granddaughters, Rory, Penelope and Harlee; sister, Joyce (Merwyn) Bauer; brother, Edward (Janice) Lawry; and brother-in-law, Robert Lythjohan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; brother, Erwin (Rosie) Lawry; and sister, Eunice Lythjohan.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 (In honor of Dad we will begin 5 minutes early). Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted in Roger’s name to Oregon Senior Center or Friends of Oregon Public Library. A special thanks to BeeHive Homes in Oregon for their wonderful care and service to Roger. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
(608) 835-3515