Roger Harold Bergen, born July 1947 to Harold & Marie (Klassy) Bergen, fell asleep in death on December 16, 2020.
Roger was known as a hard working man. For over 35 years he owned and operated Bergen Rock & Lime. Much like gravel, limestone, sand and dirt he worked with, Roger was down to earth. He was a man who loved a good conversation with the company of a friend. He was always quick to lend a BIG helping hand; Even quicker with his wit and humor, no matter the circumstance. He cherished people's smiles and laughter. Roger enjoyed country and western music, and fondly spoke of his time in Nashville, TN. If you were fortunate, he would perform, and sing out, at the top of his lungs, never missing a lyric of his favorite songs. Roger had a deep love for animals, whether they were out his window or half-way around the world. In fact Roger was much like his favorite animal, the Asian Elephant. He was big and tough on the outside, and held a kind and discerning spirit on the inside. Roger loved creation and his God, Jehovah. His hope and faith in future Bible promises were kept strong and at the forefront of his mind. He found his comfort in his fellow brothers and sisters and conviction in those promises. He will be dearly missed and often thought of by those who love him. Roger was thankful for his long-time friends, Bill, Brian and Carl. They enjoyed a good story, a good laugh and a good beer.
Roger is survived by his sister Carol Bergen of Monroe, WI, brother Gary (Angie) Von Bergen of Oakland, OR, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry. Per Roger's wishes there will be no service at this time. Ward=Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
A special thank you for the care from Agrace Hospice Fitchburg.