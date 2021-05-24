Robert "Bob" D. Compton

Robert D. Compton (Bob) passed on Friday, May 21, 2021, his 88th birthday, at Oregon Manor. Often called “Blue Eyes,” Bob was born on May 21, 1933, in Broken Bow, Neb., the son of Seth and Helen (Shepardson) Compton. He graduated from Flagler High School in Colorado where he excelled in sports. His father bought a Spudnut shop to put his children through college, as a result, Bob graduated from the University of Colorado -- Boulder where he met his wife, Fay Hawkins at the bookstore on campus. They married on Oct. 14, 1955, in Paramount, Calif.
Prior to his career as Editor of electronics magazines, his first jobs out of college were at Hughes Aircraft and McDonnell Douglas. After retirement, he loved working in the Oregon High School computer lab where he was dearly loved. Bob loved oil painting, woodworking, playing bridge with his "cronies" and was an avid book reader. To Bob, everything was always "Wonnerful, wonnerful." No one thought he was as funny as he thought he was!
Bob was a member of the Optimist Club, secretary of the Laser Institute of America, Boy Scout leader, Deacon at Church of the Cross, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oregon, where he loved to sing in the choir. Bob is listed in the 1976 edition of "Who's Who in America."
Bob is survived by his children, Kelly Compton, Connie (Steven) Swed, Katie (Phil) Politowicz, Curtis (Pam) Compton, Ken Compton and Camée Compton; grandchildren, Rob, Rowen, Megan (Nate), Molly (Matt), Devin (Heather), Sydney, Samantha, Spencer (Faith), Myla, Jace, Jamie (Justin), Alex and Isabelle; great-grandchildren, Asher, Grayson, Stella and Hank; sister Janet (Wally) Raisch; and brother-in-law, Ralph Cortner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay; his parents; sister, Linda Cortner; brother, Warren (Louise) Compton; and son-in-law, Marc Gustafson.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to Madison Children's Museum. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
