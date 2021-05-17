Richard Bernard “Rich” Knipfer passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on May 13, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease and chronic kidney disease. Rich was born on July 27, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the son of Bernard and Dorothy Knipfer. Rich graduated from Oregon High School in 1957 and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. Upon returning from two years of active duty (served an additional four years in the National Guard), he joined his father working in the family concrete business – B.A. Knipfer and Son. He remained in the concrete business until his retirement in 2004.
Rich lived his entire life in the Oregon and Fitchburg area. On Oct. 7, 1995, Rich was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Andersen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon. Rich and Pat enjoyed the 14 years they spent as hospitality hosts for the Zor Shrine, traveling, weekly dinners out with the “cousins” and attending their grandchildren’s various activities.
Rich was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He was active for over 50 years in the Oregon Masonic Lodge No. 151 (Past Master), Madison Scottish Rite, and the Zor Shrine. He was also a member of the Lakeland Shrine Club and an original member of the Zor Shrine Wranglers.
Rich is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, David (Brenda) Knipfer, Rhonda (Darrell) Kalscheur and stepdaughter, Tammy (Mark) Snyder; grandchildren, Matt (Alicia) Knipfer, Cara (Kyle) Hamm, Luke Knipfer, Kelli Kalscheur, Amanda Kalscheur, Dylan Kalscheur, Tyler Kalscheur and Ashley (Mitch Whitcomb) Snyder; great-granddaughter, Avery Knipfer; brother-in-law, Mike Andersen; and sister-in-law, Kim (Jeff) Vale. He is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and long-time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Crapp (husband, Leroy) and Lorraine Greene (husbands, Bill Greene and Jack Weston); nephew, James Greene; and mother and father-in-law, Betty and Carl Andersen.
Per Rich’s request to keep his family and friends safe and healthy, services will be delayed. There will be a visitation followed by a Masonic Mass on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with a graveside service, interment and Celebration of Life on Friday, July 30, 2021. Times and locations will be shared closer to those dates.
The family would like to thank the Agrace HospiceCare team who assisted Rich over the past five+ months. Special thanks to nurses, Shannon and Jan, and CAN Holly, whose care kept Rich smiling, comfortable and able to stay in his home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
