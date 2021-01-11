Phil Wittwer, age 67 of Oregon passed away from his battle with lung cancer on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his twin daughters, son-in-law, and grandson. He was born on January 9, 1942 in Monroe, WI to his parents Gilbert and Ella (Funseth) Wittwer. Phil graduated from Belleville High School in 1972. Phil was united in marriage to Dee Roth on September 19, 1981. He worked in the garage door industry and as a handy man for many years. Phil had worked for Jenko most of his life until retiring from Trachte Building Systems in 2015 to care for his wife Dee during her illness. Phil was a hardworking, strong willed, honest, sociable person. He could and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Nothing made him happier than to talk about ‘the good old days on the farm’, memories of his late wife, or more recently his grandson Rudy. His hard outer shell was no match for his big heart underneath. Phil’s joyful laugh that would bring tears to his eyes and warm smile will be missed greatly.
Phil is survived by his daughters Amanda (Matt) Anderson and Christina Wittwer, grandson Rudy, brother Thomas (Mari Pat) Wittwer, and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Dee.
Due to COVID, a celebration of Phil’s life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to share a memory or story of Phil or Phil and Dee, with Amanda and Christina either online or by mail to the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, PO Box 44, Belleville, WI 53508.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com