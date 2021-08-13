Pearl E. Wilke, age 94, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Evansville Manor. She was born on March 2, 1927, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Milo and Mildred (Patterson) Waite.
Pearl married Harold Wilke on Aug. 6, 1949, at Brooklyn Methodist church. She was the owner of Brooklyn Petroleum Company for over 35 years and was a member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church, PTA and Cub Scouts.
Pearl loved spending time with her family and enjoyed woodworking, arts and crafts and playing cards with her card club group. She was a great listener and very caring. Pearl will be remembered for her smile, humor, patience and a little bit of sassiness.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Dawn Blumenstein; son, Richard (Nicolette) Wilke; grandchildren, Karmin Garstecki, Brandon (Chris) Wilke and Courtney Wilson; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Berlyn and Mason. She was preceded in death by husband, Harold; parents; son, David (Nancy) Wilke; and grandson-in-law, John Wilson.
No funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Brooklyn Methodist Church.
A special thank you to Evansville Manor staff, Agrace HospiceCare and Brooklyn Methodist Church for their continued care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
