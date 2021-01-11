Paul Fauerbach of Oregon/Brooklyn, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at St. Mary’s Hospital December 20, 2020. He was born 07/04/1951 to Phil and Dawn (Gates) Fauerbach. Paul is survived by his son, Tim (Rhonda) Fauerbach, his granddaughters, Grace (19) and Lily (15) Fauerbach, brother, Greg (Melody) Fauerbach, nephews, Nick and Warren Fauerbach and his Main Tap family in Oregon. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Julie (Montague) Fauerbach.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any memorials can be donated to a charity of your choice in Paul’s name.
Hooverson Funeral Home
Box 86
Sauk City, WI 53583
608-643-6430