Patricia Eileen “Patti" Berkan, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her family including her best friend and husband of 56 years. She was born on June 6, 1944, in Madison, the daughter of John and Mary (Culp) Clark.
Patti was a lifelong Oregon resident and graduated from Oregon High School in 1962. She married Ralph Berkan on Dec. 12, 1964, at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. Patti worked for the State of Wisconsin in various positions including as the secretary for Governor Warren Knowles. She ended her state career as the secretary to the Director of the Education Communications Board (ECB).
The most important thing to Patti was her family. She grew up on Lake Harriet as one of 10 children on the family farm and loved all of the family gatherings and lake activities from her childhood. She and Ralph returned to the lakefront for the last 23 years. Together they enjoyed traveling all over the country, camping, fun cars, and as the grandchildren came, she doted on their visits. Patti was a voracious reader and would read anything that she could get her hands on. Crocheting and knitting were some of her hobbies. Patti was a board member of the Friends of the Oregon Library. She was also active in the Swan Creek Circle, the Red Hat Society, as well as other organizations.
Patti is survived by her husband, Ralph; and her three children, Amanda (Brian) Friedl, Brian (Becky) Berkan and Christina Cline. She loved her 25 grandchildren, Danielle, Jasmine, Turiez, Geneva, Demargo, DeAndre, Charles, Cierra, Demetrius, Ricky, Keisa, Denetra, Markeyonna, Jay, Demarion, Mariah, Cody, Lea, Gavin, Eli, Montae and Zaran Friedl; Wilson Berkan; and Michael and Kingston Cline; and 11 great-grandkids. She is further survived by seven siblings, Fritz (Mary Jo) Clark, Jim (Carol) Clark, John (Jackie) Clark, Bob (Carol) Clark, Dick Clark, Tom (Pam) Clark and Mary Kay Clark; sister-in-law, Sherri Clark; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angela Berkan; and brothers, Dan Clark and Bill (Irene) Clark.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 80 people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
A luncheon will follow the burial at HEADQUARTERS BAR AND GRILL, 101 Concord Drive, Oregon. Friends and family wishing to attend the Mass via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Patti’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, Oregon Library or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Wagner and a big thank you to the wonderful nurses and CNAs at St. Mary's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515