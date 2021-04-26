Masayo “Mickie” Engel, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born on Dec. 6, 1940, in Okawa-Machi, Fukuoka, Japan, the daughter of Tatsuji and Shitshu Ishida.
Mickie received her earlier education from schools in Japan and graduated from MATC, in Madison. She was united in marriage to Rodger Engel on January 28, 1965, in Reno, NV. Mickie was employed as a dental assistant with Dr. Plummer and Dr. Kellogg in Oregon, WI. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, delivered Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at the Oregon Area Senior Center.
Mickie enjoyed tending to her flower gardening and creating beautiful arrangements. She liked to crochet, solve Sudoku puzzles, and dominated family members in Cribbage. Mickie was a doting grandmother and loved spoiling her granddaughters. She looked forward to her annual trips back to Japan to spend time with her family.
Mickie is survived by her husband, Rodger; daughter, Monica Engel; son, Neil (Christine) Engel; four grandchildren, Masayo (Carson) Schneider, Tori Swenson, Hideko Engel, and Keiko Engel; and three sisters, Michiko Inoue, Yoshiko (Dennis) Smith, and Hideko (Ryoji) Tamaru. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Katsuyo Ginter.
A private family Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. Those who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Mickie’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. A public gathering will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 80 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Memorials may be gifted in Mickie’s name to the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St., Oregon, WI 53575. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
