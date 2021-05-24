Lifelong resident of the Village of Oregon, Mary Jo Lease passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021, after having supper at her home.
Born Nov. 6, 1936, to Harold and Patricia Thompson, Mary Jo helped with the family farm work and enjoyed showing Saddlebred horses. After graduating from Oregon High School she studied physical education at the UW Madison then started working in the banking industry until marrying D. James Lease. They had three sons and together ran businesses in development, home construction, beef cattle and cash crop farming. After her husband's death, Mary Jo continued with her mother and father in farming, development and home building. Following the graduations of her sons, she took a job with the Village of Oregon in the clerk’s office where she enjoyed working with her coworkers for 19 years retiring as an AFSCME member.
Over the years, Mary Jo enjoyed spending time with her dogs and horses, visiting coffee shops, interior decorating, and was an avid skier and golfer. She took a very active role passing on her interests to the boys as well as supporting them in their individual pursuits.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband D. James Lease; and parents, Harold and Patricia Thompson. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Dr. Patricia Nahn), Joe (Sandy Lochner) and John (Mary) Lease; and grandson, David Rhoads.
As per her wishes the family will have a private funeral. Memorials in Mary Jo’s name may be made to the Oregon Senior Center or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
