Mary Coughlin was born on March 21, 1921 and passed away on October 7, 2020. She and her younger siblings, Jean and Frank, were raised in Detroit, Michigan, by their working class, Irish-Catholic parents, Frank and Catherine Coughlin.{div}Mary was academically gifted and intellectually curious. Upon graduating high school, Mary was welcomed as a novice sister with the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) order, where she was known as Sister Mary Francetta. Mary lived for several years at the IHM motherhouse in Monroe, Michigan. She taught in local schools before taking a teaching and missionary assignment in Puerto Rico for a couple of years in the early 1950’s.{/div}Mary’s scholarly bent led her to join the faculty at Detroit’s Marygrove College, where she taught calculus while also pursuing PhD studies in Mathematics at the University of Michigan. Her doctorate degree paved the way to a faculty appointment at the University of Toledo in 1975 or so, where she rose in rank to full professor.
Mary loved math. She wrote abstracts and papers; in one, she introduced the concept of pi as applied to certain quadrilateral shapes. She said her discovery had no real utility, but it gave her the credibility to write about math’s philosophical implications. Mary asserted that many conundrums in math theory are every bit as inexplicable by resort to logic and rational processes as are the unknowns associated with religious faith.
The pleasure of mathematics notwithstanding, faith in God as expressed by Jesus Christ was the central and abiding pillar in Mary’s life. The place and identity of women in the Church became her central concern.
At age 64, Mary separated from the IHM order and acceded to the romantic overtures of a faculty colleague and eventually married Arnold Johansen. Mary retired at 70 and they relocated to Clearwater, Florida. She and Arnold took daily swims, hiked all over and traveled widely, including an impetuous trip to the Arctic Circle. Arnold passed away in 2016, following which Mary rejoined her sister, Jean Kiley, in living out her life in assisted living at Beehive Homes in Oregon, Wisconsin.
Mary was unusually patient in conversation. She was an ardent progressive humanist who somehow managed to carry herself with considerable dignity without putting distance between herself and others. She liked red wine and serious conversation...and she believed in God, partially because nothing else made as much intuitive sense.
Mary is survived by nearly two dozen nieces and nephews, all of whom are better for having known her. Pax vobiscum.