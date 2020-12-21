Larry Glenn Jones, age 68, of Oregon, lost his brave battle with cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home with his loving wife of 49 years, Diane, dearest sister, Jean, and beloved son, Tony, at his side. He was born on Dec. 29, 1951, in Monroe, Wis. to Leland and Donna (Coggins) Jones. Larry attended Glendale Elementary, Lafollette and Central High Schools. He graduated in 1970 from East High School. He also attended the University of Maryland for one year.
A proud military veteran, Larry served eight years in the U.S. Navy. He married the love of his life, Diane Strand, on Sept. 24, 1971, and their early married life found them at military installations in the Philippines, the Azore Islands and Illinois. After his discharge in 1977, Larry found employment at Sub Zero Freezer company. He retired from his position as Plant Superintendent in 2014 after 36 years.
Through Larry's passion for history and genealogy, he was able to trace his family back to five Mayflower ancestors. He was an avid photographer and gardener, and could be found many a summer afternoon, relaxing on the deck, capturing images of the hummingbirds and many other backyard creatures that inhabited their many gardens. He and Diane loved to travel, Alaska being their favorite destination. His other interests were astronomy, paleontology, geology and of course watching the Badgers and Packers.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Diane; son, Anthony Jones; brother, Dennis Jones; beloved sister, Jean (Alan) Folkman; brother-in-law, Ken (Vickie) Strand; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Roterud; and in-laws, William and Elaine Strand.
Larry's family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Sam J. Lubner and his oncology team at the UW Hospital Carbone Cancer Center. Their tireless efforts on his behalf enabled Larry to enjoy 11 months with those he so loved. And many thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for providing Larry and his family incredibly compassionate support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
(608) 835-3515