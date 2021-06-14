Lannice Ann Meyer, 70, passed away on June 1, 2021, at The Villas at Middleton, a Health Care Facility in Middleton, WI, after a multiple year battle with cancer.
Lannice “Lee” was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 14, 1951, to Roland and Bernice Meyer. She attended Milwaukee Public Schools and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse, with a B.S. Degree in Nuclear Medicine. She spent over 20 years at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. There she was a manager of a 12-room nuclear medicine imaging suite. She had the responsibility of developing business plans and managing the clinical use of Radiation Oncology, Magnetic Resonance Imagining, Lithotripsy, and Nuclear Medicine resources.
Lannice lived in Brooklyn, WI for the last 15 years and prior to that, she lived in Janesville, New Berlin, and Brookfield, WI. She is survived by her brother, Berland (Beverly) Meyer, Wausau, WI and sister Ronice (Gary) Donovan, Rochester, MN. She is also survived by four nieces: Jennifer (Joe) Merrill, Denver, CO; Julia Meyer (Steve Lewellis), Minneapolis, MN; Eira Donovan (Jake Theros), Rochester, MN; and Moira Donovan (Ryan Nordell), Roberts, WI. She is also survived by three grandnephews: H. Josef Merrill, IV and Jackson Berl Merrill of Denver; and Stellan Ford Lewellis of Minneapolis. Lannice was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Cameo.
At her request, there will be no visitation or formal services. Memorials can be sent in her memory to your favorite charity.
The family would like to express its thanks to the staff at the Villas, the SSM Health St. Mary’s and Stoughton Hospitals, and the support of the Heartland Hospice Care Team. In addition, they offer special recognition to Cleo Paulman of Heartland Hospice for her dedication and friendship.
