Karen Ann Culp, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born on Aug. 29, 1961, in Madison, the daughter of Dale and Mary (Buol) Culp.
Karen graduated from Oregon High School in 1979 and from MATC in 1997. She enjoyed camping and loved all kinds of animals. Karen was good hearted and was always willing to lend anyone a helping hand.
Karen is survived by her mother, Mary; brother, Steven (Cynthia) Culp; sister, Karlene (Rick) Huckstadt; aunt, Ruth (Helmut) Jeschke; cousin, Diane (Ben) England; and niece, Faith Majors-Culp. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale; cousin, Victor Jeschke; aunt, Carlene (Edward) Riley; uncle, Francis Buol; and brother-in-law, David Fix.
A private family burial will take place at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
