James Francis “Jim” Krawczyk, age 81, of Oregon, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born on Dec. 25, 1939, in Bennington, Vt., the son of the late Michael and Agnes (Bernat) Krawczyk.
Jim attended Bennington High School in Bennington, Vt., graduated from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Ma., and proudly went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1962 - 1964. He met the love of his life, Barbara (Hess) Krawczyk, while stationed in Chicago. They married on Sept. 16, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Church, in Ottawa, Ill.
Jim worked as a case manager at ETF for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 2018. During his time at ETF, he became famous for his creative Halloween costumes, his annual charity plant sale, and was known as “The Can Man” for his can collecting and donating proceeds to charity. Prior to working for the state, he worked in management for retail stores including J.J. Newberry and Ben Franklin. He was an active member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church for many years and volunteered for various fundraising organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club and Relay for Life. Jim was very generous with his time and would jump in to help anyone in need. He especially loved doing lawn care and small projects for local elderly residents.
Jim loved spending time outdoors and was passionate about hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, sledding, and gardening. His salmon fishing trip on Lake Michigan was an annual highlight. The stories of his adventurous northern Wisconsin bear hunts would captivate his audience. Jim enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, and would always help his children with any project they could come up with! He would never turn down a chance to attend theatrical performances, go on a vacation, show off his ballroom dancing abilities, or spend time with his grandchildren. Jim was known for being quick witted and you could always count on him for a good (or sometimes bad) joke, a game of Euchre, Cribbage, Old Maid, Trouble, or Yahtzee. Whenever he was with the grandkids, he was always ready for a game or to share his love of the outdoors.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara of Oregon; son, Michael (Connie) Krawczyk of Mazomanie; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Sawyer of Fall River, Shelly Bethke of New London, and Julie (Josh) Foskett of McFarland; and grandchildren, Aubrey Krawczyk, Jessica Sawyer-Hune, Danielle Sawyer, Jordan Bethke, Kaden Bethke, Raeanna Foskett and Elijah Foskett. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank, Gene and Eddie Krawczyk; and sisters, Helen Rogalski, Mary Bolden, Jeanette Uryniak and Ann Klak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother Of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Friday, May 21, 2021, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral And Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
In remembrance of Jim Krawczyk’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Relay for Life team Jim was a part of (Please enter Julie Foskett in the search), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515