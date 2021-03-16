Helen Mavis (Stendahl) Hulett, age 96, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her five children, Mary Landeck, Faye Gaukel, Lana Zimmer, Kent Hulett and Sue Hulett.
Helen was born on July 31, 1924, at Whitehall Hospital, the youngest child of Oscar and Ida (Everson) Stendahl. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Melford, Orlen, Gavin, Harlan, Vera, Verna and Iola; her husband, Allen Hulett; grandson, Daniel; and great-grandson, Thomas. Helen's children were blessed to have a stay-at-home mother. Her advice for her children was "always respect your parents, be honest, kind and helpful."
After her children left home, Helen became a working woman at Wisconsin Physician Services for 22 years. Helen was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon, a befriender minister and hostess of the annual smorgasbord dinner for many years. Helen was a volunteer at the Nazareth House in Stoughton, visiting with residents, sharing her gifts of grace and cheer and providing residents with manicures and nail polishing.
Besides spending time with her children, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, Helen loved flowers, jewelry, dolls, watching the birds and squirrels feeding on her deck, socializing, dancing, swimming and an occasional visit to the casino.
Helen had a special gift of connecting with people on a very personal basis. She loved to hear people’s stories and to share memories of her life growing up on a farm. She also enjoyed her adventures and travels with her family and friends.
Her children wish to give a special thanks to Tina Drinkwine, her neighbor for 11 years, for her kindness, help and being a special friend to Helen and her children. Also, thank you to SSM Home Health; mother's Case Manager R.N., Jake M., for exceptional care and kindness; as well as Bob Landeck, Helen’s son-in-law, for his kindness and commitment for caring for Helen.
A private family service was held at Gunderson Funeral Home on March 13, 2021. Burial will be held at Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church in late spring with a celebration of Helen's life. All friends and family will be welcome to attend.
Condolences may be sent to Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, WI, 53575 and will be forwarded to the family.
Online remembrances, condolences, and/or photos may be posted on the tribute wall for Hellen Hulett at www.gundersonfh.com.
Mom, you are our sunshine, and we will see you soon.
