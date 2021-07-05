Harold Paul Krumrei, of Nekoosa and Oregon, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon, Oregon, Wisconsin. He was 98 years old and lived independently for all but the last three months of his life.
Harold was born on March 27, 1923 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Gustav and Grace Krumrei (nee Kolstra). Harold graduated from Port Edwards High School in Port Edwards, Wisconsin where he was a member of the basketball team that was runner-up in the 1939 Class C state championship.
Harold served in WWII from 1943-45 as staff sergeant in the Army Engineering Corps; he was stationed in the China-Burma theatre where he worked to construct critical supply roads through the jungle, during which time he became seriously ill with Malaria.
He was united in marriage to Elsie Danno on February 15, 1947. Over the next ten years, the couple welcomed five children into their home. He was a hard-working, intelligent, DIY man who worked long hours to support his family including providing his children the opportunity for a debt-free, post-secondary education.
Harold worked for 38 years as a millwright for Nekoosa-Edwards paper mill in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. He retired from the paper mill in 1985. During his retirement Harold and Elsie traveled extensively, including many road trips to annual army service reunions where he reconnected with many of his fellow WWII veterans. His hobbies included bowling, golf (especially the 19th hole) and crosswords. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers since 1958, eventually becoming a longtime season ticket holder. He even attended the infamous Lambeau Field Ice Bowl in 1967.Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Elsie, in 2015; by his daughter, Sheila (Dennis) Hillison in 2008; and by his sister, Marion Rusk in 2020. He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Steve) Fedie, Paula (Bud) Ingalls, Stephan (Nancy) Krumrei, John Krumrei, sister, Joy (Ken) Kukulka, thirteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at BeeHive Homes and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care and support of Harold and family during the last three months of his life.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Nekoosa, WI, with a luncheon to follow at the Nekoosa Community Center. There will be a visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harold’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold’s name to your local VFW, BeeHive Homes of Oregon or Agrace HospiceCare of Madison.
