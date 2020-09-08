Gloria Marlene Webster, 87, departed this life to her heavenly home on Aug. 25, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. Gloria was born to the late Edmund and Joanna Pawlowski, first generation immigrants, in Milwaukee on Dec. 24, 1932.
In earlier years, Gloria was a devoted wife to her husband Jack and mother to six children, filling her days with raising and providing for her family, visiting relatives and friends and going on many family vacations. She loved playing cards and dice games; many happy memories were created around the kitchen table during those times. Gloria was skilled at creating beautiful ceramic decorations, which she shared with family and friends. In her later years she traveled extensively and loved being active and experiencing new life events. Gloria is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate that she is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose salvation she accepted a year ago this past May.
Gloria is survived by her daughters CarolAnn Paul, Susan Pringle, Tara Cinquegrana (Charlie), Cathy Valenzuela (Jerry), Barbara Thrower (David) and her son, John Webster (Vickie); her grandchildren Courtney Thompson (Josh), Aaron Webster, Anthony Omelion, Clay Omelion (Tara), six great-grandchildren, and sisters Camille Mrozinski and Eunice Sowinski.
We will all miss her smile and laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. (Jack) Webster, brothers Sylvester Pawlowski and Marion Pawlowski, sisters Joan Zuro, Ester Raedel and Dolores Mostowik.
A Celebration of Life and interment service is planned for late spring, 2021 in Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041 or Sun Valley Community Church East Mesa Campus at 456 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296.