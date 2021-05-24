Emily C. Krueger, beloved to all who knew her, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 17, 2021, after a fall. She was 86 years old, born on June 17, 1934, in Oregon, the daughter of Edward and Emily (Chark) Rowe.
Emily graduated from Oregon High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Roger E. Krueger on Oct. 22, 1952, 68 years ago. Emily spent her earlier years as a very busy farm wife, mother and grandma. She started her next chapter with a career in the sewing business, working at Vera's House of Bridal for over 16 years, and Brandy’s and Borman’s.
She was a member of the Homemakers Club, and she and Roger were instrumental in starting the Brooklyn Bowhunter Club. Emily loved to sew, arrange flowers and center pieces along with crafting of all kinds. She liked archery, deer hunting, bowling, playing cards and casino games.
Emily is survived by her son, Allen (Sandy) Krueger and their children, Koven and David; late son, Bruce Krueger’s children, Derek and Brandon; daughter, Jean (Harold Jr.) Eichelkraut and their children, Cliff, Darren and Darci; son, Gordon (Jeanine) Krueger and their children, Ryan, Brett, Thomas and Cory; and daughter, Kathy (Kenny) Walker and their daughter, Natalie; 23 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; son, Bruce Krueger; seven brothers and sisters; and her parents and parents-in-law, Vernie and Mabel Krueger.
A visitation for Roger and Emily will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, followed by a private service. A continued celebration of their lives will be held at the BROOKLYN SPORTSMAN CLUB, W802 Amidon Road, Brooklyn, from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
