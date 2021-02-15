Elaine Jeanette Looft

Elaine Jeanette (Wischhoff) Looft passed away on February 8, 2021. Elaine was born on July 1, 1935 in Madison, WI. to Milton J. Wischhoff and Ethel (Knoll) Wischhoff. Elaine was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon, WI. After graduating as the Valedictorian of Oregon High School, she attended Luther College in Decorah, IA majoring in Elementary Education. There, she met her future husband, Richard “Dick” Looft, in 1955. Elaine was in the middle of refereeing a volleyball match; to get her attention, Dick made an effort to cheer as loudly as possible!
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957, Elaine went on to marry Dick on June 20, 1959—the start of 46 married years together. After brief stretches in Des Moines, IA where their son Jeff was born and Minneapolis, MN where their son Jim was born, the family eventually settled down in Arlington Heights, IL. Elaine taught elementary school full-time for a few years before she transitioned to substitute teaching for over two decades. Elaine also enjoyed many years working in the computer lab in the Learning Center at Olive Mary Stitt School.
Active in her church, she served as a Sunday school teacher, an alto in the choir, and a member of Miriam Circle. Elaine served as a chapter President and Membership Chairman of the women’s national philanthropic organization P.E.O. Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Known to her five grandchildren as both “Grandma Elaine” and “Dada Looft,” she never failed to have another game to play and another “Brown-Eyed-Kevin” in the cookie jar.
Years after their families attended St. Mark Lutheran Church together, Elaine and William Schulz became reacquainted at Luther Village. Married since 2009, they have enjoyed over a decade of companionship and activities at Luther Village and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, brother Dr. MJ Wischhoff, and wife Gladys, brother-in-law and wife David and Virginia Looft. She is survived by her two sons Jeff (Laurie) and Jim (Martha), five grandchildren Kyle (Hannah), Kevin (Allie), and Daniel Looft, Emily (Chad) Nelson and Anna (Ryan) Fett, and one great granddaughter Eleanor Nelson with
another due in March 2021. She is also survived by her husband William Schulz and his family, as well as brother-in-law and wife John (Pat) Looft, many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
We would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the JourneyCare hospice team, and the wonderful caregivers Lorina and Rima.
In lieu of flowers, the family in gratitude suggests a memorial gift to the Richard and Elaine Looft Scholarship fund, Luther College Decorah, Iowa; Our Savior Lutheran Church, Arlington Heights, IL; the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice. Due to COVID concerns, the service will be private.
Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.