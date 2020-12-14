Duane A. Bryant, age 90, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born at home in McFarland, WI. on the 4th of July 1930 to the late Burr and Gladys (Hanson) Bryant. Duane was married on March 19, 1948 to Wilma Pishion and together they had two daughters, Linda and Vickie. He later married LaVetta Kite, they were happily married for over 50 years before she preceded him in death on June 12, 2020. Duane worked for Ohio Medical Co. for almost 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed keeping his lawn nice, gardening, tending to his flowers, traveling, doing crafts and loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by daughters, Linda Wick and Vickie (Jim) Frederick, both of Oregon; grandchildren, Todd (Katie) Wick, Tami (Greg) Mckeown, Noel (Tina) Andersen, Micah (Dawn) Andersen, Frank Frederick; 5 great grandchildren; a brother, LaVerne Bryant and a sister, Ardith Xander; LaVetta’s children, Jean (Gene) Hughbanks-Bittner, Vickie Hughbanks-Gomez, Clifford “Roger” (Rita) Hughbanks, John “Jack” (Beverly) Hughbanks and Karen Hughbanks-Nolden; LaVetta’s, grandchildren, Daniel Bittner, Lori Taylor-Richard, Bradley Gomez, Deanna Gomez, Nicholas Nolden, Nathan Nolden, Jeffrey Hughbanks, Tabitha Hughbanks-Bone, Tasha Hughbanks-Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife LaVetta; Duane was preceded in death by son in-laws, Robert Wick, John Nolden, Albert Gomez; a grandson, Leonard Bittner and a sister in-law, Loretta Bryant.
Duane’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Maplewood for Duane’s excellent care.
A private family service will be held Dec. 17, 2020 at Hooverson Funeral Home, with interment in the Sauk City Cemetery.
