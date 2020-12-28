Donald Ernest Michaelis, 81, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. Don was born on May 27, 1939, to Ernest and Marie Michaelis in Madison, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1957. His yearbook described Don’s basketball prowess as “crewcut, legs, arms, swish!” Don joined the U.S. Marine Corps., returning home to Madison to marry Jan Hanson, whom he met while both worked at the old Majestic Theater. Don worked for Sherwin-Williams Co. for 42 years, starting out stocking shelves and working as a bookkeeper, eventually holding positions of increasing responsibility and retiring as a district manager.
In their first six years of marriage, Don and Jan had four children, Debbie, Dee, Mike and Dawn. The family moved from Madison to Beloit to Waterloo, Iowa, back to Madison and then Crown Point, Ind., where all four children graduated from high school. Don and Jan then moved to Granger, Ind., and Woodstock, Ill., as Don climbed the corporate ladder working for “Uncle Sherwin.” Just before his retirement in 1999, Don and Jan returned to the Madison area to be closer to their families.
Don’s passions were family, golf, playing cards, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers — not necessarily in that order. He was quick with a joke — usually a groan-inducing pun. His favorite times were hosting family and friends at his home for holiday dinners and other get-togethers. He and Jan enjoyed traveling. They checked off a bucket list of destinations including Hawaii, Alaska and the Rockies before her passing in 2008 — one month shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. After Jan died, Don continued to visit friends in Arizona and Florida until his health made travel impossible. In the past decade, Don reconnected with his Edgewood classmate Jane Morgan. She became a member of Don’s extended family and his most valued companion, patiently sitting by his bed until the end.
Don is survived by his children, Debbie Nagel of Oregon, Wis., Dee (Andy) Hall of Fitchburg, Wis., and Mike (Susan) Michaelis of Lake Forest, Ill.; son-in-law, Ed (Karen) Wielgus of St. Anne, Ill.; grandchildren, Alexis Nagel (Ben Mangas), Jessica (Josh) Osborne, Andrew Nagel (fiancee Angelica Romero), Molly (Ivan) Ripley, Monica (partner Michael Lu) Hall, Robyn Michaelis, Finn Michaelis, Brian (Theresa) Wielgus and Eileen (Bryan) Wood; great-grandchildren, Jack, Maura and Layla Wielgus, Braxton and Michael Wood, and Madelynn Osborne; his siblings, Bob (Bonnie) Michaelis of Baraboo, Dick (Janet) Michaelis of Brooklyn, and Louise (Allen) Anderson of Middleton; and numerous nieces and nephews on the Michaelis and Hanson sides of the family. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; daughter, Dawn; and parents, Ernie and Marie Michaelis.
In recognition of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services until it is safe for people to gather again. Don will be buried next to Jan at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. There will be a video remembrance for invited guests.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Checks can be made out to “Agrace Foundation” and mailed to: Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
