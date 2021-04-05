Diane L. Podebradsky, age 63, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She was born on Jan. 6, 1958, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William MacLeod and Carol (Burkheimer) Harris. Diane graduated from Oregon High School in 1976. She married John Podebradsky on March 28, 1987.
Diane served in the National Guard. She also worked at MG&E for 34 years, starting out as a dispatcher and then at the call center where she made many lifelong friends. Dull moments were rare when Diane was on the job. Diane enjoyed snowmobiling and UTV riding, especially near their beloved cabin in the Grant County hills near Millville, where she always made sure the flowers were growing good and the birds were well-fed.
The most important things in life for Diane were family and friends. She was always ready for fun and socializing: a card game, a marble game, being a mom to her son, a "favorite" aunty to her many nieces and nephews, a sister to all in her loving family, and a true, caring friend to all of the many people she knew. Diane put a smile on everybody's face and laughter in everyone's heart with her love, her kindness, and her many jokes that were shared with all. She was always there for her family and friends in times of need, and they were there for her in her time of need.
Diane is survived by her husband, John; son, Chad MacLeod (Amanda); nine brothers and sisters, Joyce (Charles) Spilde, William "Sonny" (Randi) MacLeod, Daniel (Lori) MacLeod, Roger "Rick" (Pam) MacLeod, JoEllen (Dennis) Day, Betts Odegard, Mary Lou (Steve) Degenhardt, Tami MacLeod and Michael MacLeod; four sisters-in-law, Mary (Michael) Myers, Ann (Doug) Grieb, Susan Podebradsky and Tracy McReath (Doug Jerdee); and many "favorite" nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Everett Podebradsky; brother-in-law, Ronald Odegard; and niece, Candice MacLeod.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
