Diane “Dee” Viney, age 74, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on March 4, 1947, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Bernard and Dorothy (Steinhauer) Freitag.
Diane lived in Oregon her entire life and graduated from Oregon High School in 1965. Prior to retirement, she enjoyed a career doing clerical work at Cuna Mutual Insurance. She also worked part-time as an usher at the Dane County Coliseum.
A major joy for Diane was following and promoting her brother’s band and the relationships built with so many wonderful people. She was an avid bowler, loved playing euchre and liked to visit the casino from time to time. She was a huge animal lover and often pet-sat for others. Diane was such a special person to everyone that knew her and was so easy to love. She was a good example of living life no matter what life threw at her. Above all, family and friends were especially important to her.
Diane is survived by her son, Brent Viney; mother, Dorothy Freitag; brother, Dave Freitag; sister, Donna Freitag; nieces, Andrea Partridge and Shannon Weed; great-nieces, Betty, Maya and Elsie; along with grand dogs, Molly and Finn. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Freitag.
Due to COVID concerns, a brief visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with Mass following at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Diane’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Due to the pandemic a celebration of Diane’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, due to Diane’s love of animals, memorials in her name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
