Dennis A. Loftus, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at University Hospital. He was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Edward Loftus and Gladys (Lange) Loftus.
Dennis graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1960 and received his B.S. from UW-Platteville in 1964. He worked in journalism, theater, and teaching. Dennis was an instructor at the Boys Town Trade School in Omaha, Neb., and directed theatrical productions. He currently worked as a Regional Manager of a Madison area commercial cleaning company. He enjoyed attending theater, concerts, often meeting the stars in person.
Dennis is survived by his sister, Gloria J. (Bob) Williams; brother, Steve Loftus (Robert Love) Loftus; two nieces, Nicole (Andrew) Doonan and Angie (Dave) Quale; great-nephew, Charlie Doonan; and two great-nieces, Lily Quale and Audrey Quale. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with burial to follow at 3:30 p.m. at MOUNT HOPE CEMETERY, in Brooklyn. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences maybe made at www.gundersonfh.com.
