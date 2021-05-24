David L. Mortensen, age 78, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on May 21, 2021, at home. David grew up on a farm in Brooklyn, Wis. After graduating from Brooklyn High School, David attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and became a certified public accountant. After graduation he began working at Houghton Taplick and Company in Madison, Wis., where he became a partner. David continued to work as a CPA for Houghton Taplick and Company throughout various mergers and acquisition for over 35 years until he retired from RSM McGladrey. He was active in the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison for many years. David was an avid sports fan. For years he played softball, basketball or bowled as much as time would allow. When he wasn’t playing, he enjoyed attending Badgers and Brewers games. Whether he was finishing up some work at home or taking a few rare minutes to relax, he would be watching the Badgers, Packers, or Brewers on television or listening to them on the radio. The center of his life was his family. He was married to his loving wife Cheryl for over 57 years, and they raised three children together. David devoted himself to his family and spent as much time as possible with them. He rarely missed an event whether it be for one of his children, grandchildren, or another family member. He specifically enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, whenever and wherever they may be, to offer support and love.
David enjoyed being active and outside as much as possible. He could always find something to do outside, whether it be mowing lawns, trimming trees, running, etc. It was rare to see him sit down and relax even at meals. However, when he did finally sit down to “watch” a game on television it was often with his eyes closed.
David was a compassionate, gracious, and kind-hearted man. He would always put others before himself. If ever family or friends needed something, David would be there to help or offer guidance. While grateful he has found peace, he will be forever loved and missed.
David is survived by his wife, Cheryl Mortensen; his children, Mark (Ruth) Mortensen, Dea (Robert) Schaller and Marsha (Seanan) Tesar; his five grandchildren, Tyler Mortensen, Shania Mortensen, Emily Schaller, Samantha Schaller and Nicholas Schaller; as well as his niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Elna Mortensen; his brother, Philip Mortensen; and his wife’s parents, Chester and Marian Abrams.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, May 29, 2021. A private family graveside service will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon at 12:30 p.m. The family invites anyone who wishes to attend a Tailgate and Celebrate event with food and drinks to do so, following the service, at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Foundation, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
