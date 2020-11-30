Caryl Farrell, age 97 passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1923 in Madison, WI the daughter of Francis and Erma (Scott) Maher. Caryl graduated from Oregon High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin, where she graduated in 1944. On February 18, 1950 she married Harland Farrell at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville. Caryl farmed with her husband in the Belleville area, and worked as a Registered Dietician at the Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled until retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon.
Caryl is survived by her son James (Jill) Farrell, daughters Joanna (Fred) Bartos, Caryl (Jack) Flesch, Mary (Paul) Farrell-Stieve, and Dorothy (Randy Boeldt) Farrell, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Ralph and Bill Maher, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harland, infant brother Eugene, and grandsons Jacob and Timothy.
A private family gathering will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, WI. The Rev. Gary Wankerl will officiate.
A memorial mass and celebration of Caryl’s life will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established.
