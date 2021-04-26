Brenda E, (Lange) Gonia age 70 of Oregon passed away on April 23, 2021 at William S. Middleton VA Hospital Hospice Care after a long battle with cancer. After a 20 year career in the United States Air Force, Brenda and her husband Bill retired in Oregon WI. She is survived by her brother John (Sherry) Lange, sister Janet (Karl) Woger, 5 nieces, 2 nephews and their families. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents John and Dorothy Lange, brothers Richard and Orville, sister Annette. Brenda loved to go antiquing, to garage sales and auctions in pursuit of Royal Doulton China. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 11:00am at the Peace EUB Cemetery, Albany WI.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edgerton V.F.W. 414 Albion Street Edgerton WI. 53534. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
