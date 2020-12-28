Bailey Marie Parrette, loving 3 month old daughter of Nathan and Kelly Parrette, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 16, 2020, in Madison, the daughter of Nathan Parrette and Kelly (Ross) Parrette. Though she was with us for only a short time, she touched our hearts forever. Heaven has gained a beautiful new angel to watch over us. Her older brother and sister will always lovingly remember her as “Peanut.”
In addition to her parents, Bailey is survived by her older brother and sister, Wyatt and Mackenzie Parrette; her grandparents, Eric and Debbie Ross and Patty Parrette; two aunts, Jenny (Jason) Anderson and Jessica Parrette; and her uncle, Nick Parrette.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jeff Parrette.
A private memorial service will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care. Friends and family who wish to view the service via livestream may visit Bailey’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Live Webcast Link at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. A private burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
